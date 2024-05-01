Dud missile hits all-Pinoy ship

Days after the government ordered a ban on Filipino seafarers in dangerous maritime zones in the Middle East, missiles believed launched by Houthi terrorists scored a direct hit on a Filipino vessel, endangering the lives of 21 Filipino sailors.

The rocket hit the vessel but sputtered, causing only slight damage, while two others missed their target completely and crashed on the sea.

The government earlier issued an order prohibiting the deployment of Filipino seafarers on board passenger and cruise ships set to sail through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Based on information provided by Capt. Edgardo Flores, the full Filipino crew of the Malta-flagged MV Cyclades operated by Eastern Mediterranean Greece was proceeding to Gulf of Aden and came from a port in Israel when the attack occurred on the morning of 29 April.

“Luckily no one was hurt. The vessel, along with the crew, is now in the Indian Ocean towards the next port of call,” said Flores, the consultant of Eastern Mediterranean Manning Agency in Manila who deployed the 21 crewmembers.

US, Israeli goods targeted

The vessel, carrying cargo from Israel, was targeted by three missiles fired by Houthi rebels.

Earlier, the terrorist group vowed to attack vessels carrying American and Israeli cargo.

“The vessel was hit by a missile at her port quarter. It sustained minor damage. Two missiles dived into the sea,” Flores told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Last 6 March, bulk carrier M/V True Confidence was attacked by Houthi rebels while traversing the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, which resulted in the death of two Filipino seafarers, and wounding three others.

Also, 17 Filipino crewmen of the cargo vessel Galaxy Leader were held captive by the Houthi rebels, who were not yet released by their abductors.

Meanwhile, Seatrade Maritime, in its report, quoted the US Central Command which said that the three missiles and three UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were fired at the vessel.

The attack on the Cyclades was the second strike by the Houthi rebels in recent days, following the attack on the Panama-flagged tanker Andromeda Star on 26 April.

The Department of Migrant Workers last week released Department Order 2 after the International Transport Workers Federation and International Bargaining Forum included the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in the list of “war-like zones” or WLZs.

The order mandates licensed manning agencies to sign an “affirmation letter” assuring that the vessels Filipino seafarers are set to board will not navigate the volatile sea lanes.

The letter and the vessel’s detailed itinerary should be submitted to the DMW during the documentation of crew employment contracts or before their deployment.

The DMW maintained that DO 2 “intends to keep Filipino seafarers out of harm’s way.”

On the other hand, the order also directs Filipino crew members on board the vessels to affix their signatures to the affirmation letter, executed by the LMAs, acknowledging their vessel will not enter the Red Sea or the Gulf of Aden.

The letter must be uploaded to the DMW’s Online Processing System for Sea-based together with the processed standard employment contract, “to ensure a transparent process, fostering accountability and compliance with the new safety protocols,” according to the DMW.