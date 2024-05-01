DoJ, PCC eye stronger Antitrust Law enforcement

The Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) are taking steps to strengthen the Antitrust Law of the country.

During a recent meeting, Justice Undersecretary Jesse Hermogenes Andres has proposed a more proactive role for the Department of Justice-Office of Competition, including their involvement during the case build-up stage of potential competition violations.

“There will now be full cooperation between law enforcement agents and prosecutors starting day 1 of the investigation process,” Andres said.

The proposal was aired during a meeting with representatives from the PCC and

DoJ-OFC to discuss ways of strengthening the enforcement of the country’s Antitrust Law.

Present during the meeting were PCC Executive Director Kenneth V. Tanate, PCC Enforcement Office Director Christian B. delos Santos and Assistant Director Genevieve E. Jusi.

Also in attendance were Justice Assistant Secretary Eliseo Cruz, and DoJ-OFC OIC Director, Atty. Caesar Jose F. Francisco.

Under Republic Act 10667, otherwise known as the “Philippine Competition Act,” the PCC investigates and imposes administrative penalties for cartel conduct, such as price-fixing and bid rigging, while the DoJ-OFC prosecutes the criminal aspects of these cases.

Tanate said the meeting signifies a coordinated effort towards enforcing and upholding fair competition practices in the country.

Avenues for collaboration beyond casework was also explored during the meeting including capacity-building initiatives and information sharing.