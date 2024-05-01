DFA lambasts hostile China

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) yesterday censured China for stopping Philippine vessels from reaching Panatag Shoal which is within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the country.

DFA issued a statement on Tuesday, 30 April on the PH vessels harassed by China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“Today is a sad day for Filipino fishermen. That China would go to great lengths to obstruct a Philippine humanitarian mission to assist our fishermen in their fishing grounds is not only shocking but appalling,” the DFA said in the statement.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessels en route to Panatag Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc) to conduct a regular humanitarian and assistance mission to Filipino fishermen in the area were harassed, blocked, water cannoned, and rammed by the CCG and CMM ships.

“These latest demonstrations of China’s illegal and irresponsible behavior highlight their egregious disregard of the Philippines’ lawful exercise of its rights and entitlements in our own EEZ. Clearly, China has no regard for the welfare of our fishermen who only want to make a decent living in the WPS,” it said.

“China’s act of obstructing civilian ships carrying only supplies for our fishermen calls into question the sincerity of their call for dialogue and peaceful approaches to de-escalate the situation in the West Philippine Sea,” it added.

The DFA also said that the country will still act peacefully and responsibly despite the incident.