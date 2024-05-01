Century Tuna Superbods 2024 finalists revealed

The Century Tuna Superbods 2024 Best You Ever finalists were finally revealed at a callback held at the Ayala Mall Market! Market! in Taguig City.

After a rigorous evaluation process including online and onsite auditions, the finalists were selected from hundreds of hopeful applicants, each with a unique and inspiring story to share as they strive for the healthiest and fittest versions of themselves.

The finalists were evaluated through a walk-off to showcase their physiques, charisma and stage presence and a question-and-answer portion to demonstrate their ability to share their fitness advocacies and wits.

The esteemed panel of judges evaluated the finalists’ journeys including Century Pacific Food Inc. executive vice president and chief operating officer Greg Banzon, Century Pacific Food Inc. vice president and general manager for Branded Tuna Division Carlo Endaya, marketing manager of Century Tuna and Vita Coco Bea Ballesca-Martinez, multi-awarded actress and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa and Century Tuna Superbods 2022 grand winners Kirk Bondad and Christelle Abello, who shared their expertise and insights throughout the competition.

“This year, Century Tuna Superbods does what it does best — bringing out the best in individuals. The “Best You Ever” campaign is truly a game-changer in how we define healthy living in today’s times, as portrayed by every passionate heart that accepted this year’s challenge. Congratulations to our finalists who have shown what becoming their best selves truly means and how different it can be for everyone’s journey. We are excited to know more about your journey and watch you inspire others,” Endaya said.

The final callback event was hosted by Robi Domingo with special performances by Sheena Belarmino and Klarisse De Guzman. Century Tuna Superbods embraced the Best You Ever campaign this year, promoting self-love and holistic self-improvement beyond physical transformation. The theme encouraged participants to become the best versions of themselves, led by its celebrity Superbod ambassador, Kathryn Bernardo.

The Top 18 finalists for the male category are Nikko Nackaerts, Tony de Oteyza, Angel Mallari, Jerico Ejercito, Jether Palomo, Kris Guevarra, John Jenric Saldivar, Michael Ver Comaling, Jose Vicente Sobrevilla, Patrick Patawaran, John Paulo Dela Cruz, Carlo Adorador, Aaron Davis, Jeff Ong, Enzo Bonoan, Derick Hibaler, Naia Ching and Joshua David Spider Webb.

Meanwhile, the finalists for the female category are Monique de los Santos, Mariah Nicole Valdez, Justine Felizarta, Brooke Barredo, Lea Macapagal, Hazel Ortiz, Morena Carlos, Chrystel Mae Correos, Jasmin Ariola, Julia Sucgang-Bonoan, Nælah Alshorbaji, Clare Dacanay, Jessica Marasigan, Miaow Ayesa, Keylyn Trajano and Teodora Marie Reiss. Completing the Top 18 female finalists are Imelda Schweighart and Inka Magnaye, who were both announced as the two online wildcard contenders who were automatically named as finalists.

Launched in 2006, Century Tuna Superbods celebrates individuals who have embarked on remarkable journeys of physical transformation, personal growth and a commitment to healthy living.

Now in its ninth season, Century Tuna Superbods has become an iconic national fitness challenge and movement that motivates Filipinos to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.