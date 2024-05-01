Books to escape with this summer

If you haven’t noticed yet (or maybe you’re hibernating in the North Pole), summer is here. It’s time to head to the malls for some cool comfort, enjoy plenty of ice-cold drinks and go for refreshing swims in the pool or the calm blue ocean.

Wherever you’re headed for your summer getaway, one thing you shouldn’t forget is to bring the perfect summer read. It can’t be just any book; it has to be one that can enthrall and make you forget reality. It has to be so good you won’t be able to tear yourself away.

I’m Not Done With You Yet

by Jesse Sutanto

When it comes to the perfect summer read, there’s nothing like a tasty and gripping thriller. Here’s the juicy story: Jane is an unhappy and broke mid-list writer who’s stuck in a marriage and a house she disdains. Her glory days far behind, Jane’s biggest regret was having a row with her friend and former MA Creative Writing classmate Thalia who had vanished without a trace. Now, ten years later, Thalia is back — in a big and bold way. Jane’s jaw drops as she sees her friend’s name splashed on the New York Times bestseller list with a book entitled A Most Pleasant Death. Jane packs her bags to attend her friend’s book event, and the crazies begin.

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

The summer heat can be unforgiving and unbearable. So why not blast into space for a cool interstellar adventure? The story starts when promising molecular biologist-turned-high school teacher Ryland Grace wakes up in a spaceship with amnesia. He has no idea who he is or where he’s headed. To make matters worse, his two crewmates are dead. With the clock ticking, Grace faces the daunting task of piecing together his memories to discover who he is and oh, also save humanity. Grab this fun and unputdownable book before the release of its film adaptation slated for 2026.

Beach Read by Emily Henry

Book after book, the acclaimed contemporary romance author Emily Henry has captivated readers with her beautifully written, high-energy novels. Really, any one of her five successful rom-coms would have made a great summer read, but Beach Read, by its cheeky title, was an obvious shoo-in. Beach Read is about a disillusioned romance author and a literary fiction writer who agrees to swap genres for the summer to combat writer’s block. If it sounds like a straightforward romance novel, it’s not. There’s grief, loss, familial betrayal, and also, cults thrown in.

The Seven-Year Slip

by Ashley Poston

This summer, get pampered with another cozy romance but make it magic-sprinkled. Inspired by the song by the band Motion City Soundtrack — “It’s not a matter of time, but a matter of timing,” author Ashley Poston weaves a bittersweet tale about Clementine, an overworked book publicist, who meets a stranger in her late aunt’s apartment, a guy with a Southern drawl, kind eyes and a taste for lemon pies. In short, he’s perfect. But here’s the rub: the man exists in the past, seven years ago to be exact. We know what you’re thinking: this better have a happy ending. No worries, it does.”

ASAP by Axie Oh

What’s missing from the cozy cabana or charming hammock you’re lounging in? This book — the much-anticipated companion novel to the bestselling XOXO — ASAP focuses on fan favorites Sori, the wealthy daughter of a K-pop company owner, and Nathaniel, her ex-boyfriend and famous K-pop star, in a swoon-worthy second-chance love story. Fluffy, sweet and vibrant, just like your sunshine-filled vacation.

Abroad in Japan by Chris Broad

Alright, nothing beats actually going to Japan but in case you are planning to soon or have opted to rent an Airbnb in the city and take a trip by way of books, then you’d definitely enjoy this book. Spanning 10 years and all 47 prefectures, YouTube sensation Chris Broad unravels extraordinary Japan in this insightful and hilarious memoir.

Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World by Cal Newport

If you’re interested in gaining a new skill or improving yourself, this book is for you. Bestselling author Cal Newport teaches the art of focused or deep work as super power in our increasingly competitive 21st-century economy. This is a book you can safely read without distractions during your summer break. It doesn’t get more meta than that, does it?

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry

In Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry invites readers on an extraordinary journey through the highs and lows of his life, from childhood dreams to Hollywood fame, addiction and, ultimately, recovery. Here, Perry bares it all — the good, the ugly and everything in between. For fans of the show, Perry’s firsthand narrative offers an intimate connection, like confiding in a trusted friend. RIP, Matthew Perry.

My Year of Rest and Relaxation

by Ottessa Moshfegh

Summer reading doesn’t have to be all fast-paced thrillers and saccharine romances. After all, everyone needs a different genre to dive into every now and then, much more when you’re out and about and exploring for vacation. To the casual eye, this book, known for its minimalist plot about a young woman who decides to hibernate for a year to sleep away her depression and wake up a new person, sounds far from being a page-turner. Yet, laced with sarcasm, full of self-awareness and written impeccably, Moshfegh’s masterpiece is a shockingly mesmerizing read you’ll have a hard time putting down.