‘Black Rider’ fires up primetime

The war has just begun.

Prepare for the greatest battle as primetime action hero Ruru Madrid continues his quest to fight for justice in the hit primetime series and 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Bronze Medalist Black Rider.

Despite the defeat of the notorious syndicate Golden Scorpion in the hands of Elias Guerrero (Madrid), the war is not over yet in the life of the series’ protagonist. Unknown to Elias, a new face of evil is being formed, making his life as a vigilante extra challenging and miserable.

More twists and turns are expected to make the action-packed series even more compelling as long-time secrets are set to be revealed.

The past begins to resurface and things are about to change in the life of Vanessa “Bane” Bartolome, played by Yassi Pressman, as the truth about her identity comes out.

Black Rider also introduces a new character, Nimfa, portrayed by Vivamax A-list actress Angeli Khang, who will star in her first-ever TV drama.

Nimfa is a beautiful and charming lady, who is strong-willed in her disposition to men. Her encounter with Elias soon leads to her significant role in his life.

Viewers should not miss out as the series is yet to unveil how Bane’s true identity and Nimfa’s special role affect the tough yet romance-filled life of Elias.

Joining Elias in his new journey are the series’ new characters: Lianne Valentin as Sister Grace; Luke Conde as William; BJ Forbes as Mario; Epy Quizon as Sonny; Madam Inutz as Gina; William Lorenzo as Jojo; Yul Servo as Vice President Rosales; and Matet de Leon as Belen.

Still playing significant roles in the series are the characters of Matteo Guidicelli, Jon Lucas, Herlene Budol, Empoy Marquez, Janus del Prado, Rainier Castillo, Zoren Legaspi, Raymart Santiago, Gary Estrada, Raymond Bagatsing, and Roi Vinzon; as well as veteran actors Gladys Reyes, Maureen Larrazabal, Almira Muhlach, and Ms. Rio Locsin.

Black Rider is helmed by action director Erwin Tagle, master directors Rommel Penesa (Lolong) and Richard Arellano.

With its relatable storyline and exceptional executions, Black Rider earned its first-ever international award after winning a Bronze Medal at the 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards under the Entertainment Program: Drama Category.

Don’t miss the greatest battle of Black Rider, 8 p.m. on GMA Prime, with simulcast on Pinoy Hits and livestreamed via Kapuso Stream and GMA Public Affairs’ YouTube and Facebook accounts. Catch the delayed telecast on GTV at 9:40 p.m. Global Pinoys can watch it on GMA Pinoy TV.