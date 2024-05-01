Bini reaches 4M monthly listeners on Spotify

As the country’s most sizzling P-pop girl group, Bini continues to set new records! In a post by Star Music, they announced that Bini reached a milestone of 4 million listeners on Spotify.

“Legit na nagmumultiply pa! 4 million + monthly listeners? Achieved! Star Music PH posted on its X account on Tuesday.

Pantropiko is the most streamed song on the group’s Spotify page, with 34.6 million streams. It is followed by Salamin, Salamin, which has 19.1 million streams.

Bini has increased its monthly listener count to 4.2 million monthly listeners.

The top two songs of Bini is also included in the top 50 in the Philippines playlist of Spotify.

The girl group comprises the octet of Colet, Mikha, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Jhoanna, Sheena and Aiah.

Recently, Bini performed at several jampacked mall shows at Market! Market! in Bonifacio Global City and Zamboanga City. Last Tuesday 30 April, Bini was included as the performer for Dagupan’s Bangus Festival, with more than 10,000 audiences attending the concert. The girl group will also hold a three-day concert on 28, 29 and 30 June at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.