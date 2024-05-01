Bargain finds

Buying a new television set is not as simple as going to the store and paying for it. Not for a Chilean man who had to raise the money using a metal detector.

The guy showed on his TikTok account how he scanned the beaches, parks, and streets of the city of Antofagasta for coins. The next clip showed several plastic bags containing coins, according to reports.

TikToker dtkta2 claimed he raised 200,000 to 250,000 pesos in coins in just one week, and he used the money to buy a new TV.

Meanwhile, Mexican doctor Rogelio Villarreal stumbled on a pair of earrings being sold cheaply in a reputable jewelry store and immediately bought it. The store, however, refused to recognize the $28 purchase and would not deliver the earrings.

According to a company letter shared by the doctor with Agence France-Presse, Cartier instead offered Villarreal a refund, a bottle of champagne, and a passport holder as compensation.

Villareal accused the company of refusing to deliver the pair of luxury earrings he purchased in December. He filed a complaint with Mexico’s consumer protection agency and it ruled in his favor.

After four months of relentless pursuit, the Mexican doctor finally claimed the earrings originally priced at $28,000 but purchased at the wrongfully advertised price of only $28. In a victory for consumer rights, Cartier did not dispute the agency’s ruling and delivered the jewelry to Villareal.