Avengers, assemble!

The Avengers, Earth’s mightiest heroes, have assembled anew to fight off Arnim Zola at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort’s newest Marvel attraction.

From 26 April to 10 June, Marvel fans can witness an epic battle between the superheroes and the supervillain — from the sky to the ground.

Zola has returned with the threat of Hydra and invaded Stark Expo to steal the Arc Reactor. Their forces are powerful, now with Captain America’s re-engineered serum. With superhuman strength and telepathy skills, Zola is a master of biochemistry and is a recurring enemy of Captain America and the Avengers. He first appeared in Captain America and the Falcon #208.