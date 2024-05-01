Avengers, assemble!

The Avengers, Earth’s mightiest heroes, have assembled anew to fight off Arnim Zola at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort’s newest Marvel attraction.
From 26 April to 10 June, Marvel fans can witness an epic battle between the superheroes and the supervillain — from the sky to the ground.
Zola has returned with the threat of Hydra and invaded Stark Expo to steal the Arc Reactor. Their forces are powerful, now with Captain America’s re-engineered serum. With superhuman strength and telepathy skills, Zola is a master of biochemistry and is a recurring enemy of Captain America and the Avengers. He first appeared in Captain America and the Falcon #208.
The threat of Hydra and Zola’s invasion intensifies as they launch enhanced Swarmbots with never-before-seen aerial capabilities. The battle continues in the sky, where Iron Man, Thor, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Star-Lord, Gamora, Spider-Man and Ant-Man join forces to fend off their enemies’ attacks in a spectacular and marvelous drone show.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe experience doesn’t stop there as brand-new and unique Marvel-themed gear including apparel, tote bags, accessories, interactive toys and more are made available at the Marvel hub. Hong Kong Disneyland Resort also has exclusive Hot Toys Super Heroes COSBABY collectibles and keychains.
Fuel up with Marvel-themed treats around the resort, including the Iron Man Burger Combo at Starliner Diner. Starting mid-May, guests can enjoy the brand-new Coca-Cola® No Sugar in limited-pack designs featuring Marvel Super Heroes with the burger combo. Fans can purchase them at outdoor vending carts around the park.
Don’t miss out on the Avengers’ Sipper with Super Soda, featuring interchangeable Iron Man, Captain America and Spider-Man icons. Indulge in the Quantum Hot Dog, Hulked-out Super Power Churro, the new Spider-Man Popcorn Bucket, Marvel Heroes Mini Burger Skewers and the mighty Ragnarok Medley at The Archivist at Disney’s Hollywood Hotel.
Other park attractions
Spring into the most playful annual fan festival dedicated to Duffy and Friends.
Ongoing until 10 June, Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn, ‘Olu Mel and LinaBell finally take center stage with the first-ever The Joy of Sharing show performance. Fans are urged to secure a designated Disney Premier Access package to access the reserved viewing area.
Disneyland also brings to life the world of Frozen, considered as one of the most successful franchises in Disney history.
Take a stroll around Arendelle Village and Arendelle Forest to see Arendelle’s Castle, the Ice Palace where Elsa first lets her powers show, the Bay of Arendelle and several more iconic locations of the film. Cast members playing as Elsa, Anna and Kristoff can be seen walking around the town.
Book your tickets through Klook for instant confirmation and early entry to the park via www.klook.com/en-PH/activity/39-hong-kong-disneyland-resort-hong-kong/.