An afternoon of dance and music with binibinis

The Binibinis took a break from the usual pre-pageant activities and experienced a different kind of training and workout on the dance floor with choreographer Joe Abuda and his dance crew.

Setting the dance floor on fire, the candidates impressed the choreographer with quick familiarization of the dance routines. The ladies grooved to the tune of P-pop girl group BINI’s viral hit “Pantropiko.”

Lipa, Batangas’ Anthea Abanico, Iloilo’s Nicklyn Jutay, Lucena’s Gracelle Distura, Los Baños, Laguna’s Rendelle Ann Caraig, General Santos’ Shannen Manzano, Parañaque’s Aleckxis Chuidian and Zamboanga’s Kylie Atilano were chosen as the standouts.

While Abuda recognized the charisma and grace of the Binibinis, the one who stood out and was awarded as best-in-class dancer is Binibini 27, Parañaque’s Chuidian.