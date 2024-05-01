Aboitiz exports new solar capacity to national grid

Aboitiz Renewables Inc. (ARI), the renewable energy arm of Aboitiz Power Corp., has successfully augmented the country’s grid with 159 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity — a much-needed boost as nationwide supply dwindles amid extreme heat and increased demand.

The company said on Tuesday that the Laoag Solar Power Plant in Aguilar, Pangasinan commenced exporting new electricity to the grid over the weekend.

“We are eager to contribute to our country’s journey toward energy security, especially during these challenging times,” ARI president Jimmy Villaroman said.

Two solar projects

Together with the 94 MWp Cayanga-Bugallon Solar Power facility, also in Pangasinan and energized last October 2023, the two solar projects account for about 200-MW of sellable electricity to the grid.

Based on the computation by the Energy Regulatory Commission, one MW of power can supply up to 50 households with a 20 kW demand or up to 500 households with a 2 kW demand.

Aside from solar projects, ARI is also undertaking the 17-MW Tiwi Binary Geothermal Power Plant, which is scheduled to come online within the second quarter.

Located in Albay, the binary plant uses residual heat from the Tiwi Geothermal Power Plant to generate more electricity before reinjecting it back to the earth.

Meanwhile, a 24-MW Magat battery energy storage system (BESS), which began commercial operations in January, is also being used for ancillary services in the Luzon grid.

Scatec, AboitizPower joint venture

The project is under the SN Aboitiz Power Group, which is a joint venture between Scatec and AboitizPower.

AboitizPower power has been expanding its total capacity in phases, first of which targets to generate 1,200 MW of new capacities. Under the second phase, the company plans to add another 1,700 MW of new solar and wind power.

Aligned with the Philippine government’s targets, AboitizPower aims to build 3,700 MW of new clean energy capacity to achieve its goal of having a 4,600-MW portfolio by 2030.