UPLB respects CA verdict on modified eggplant production

The University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) said it respects the Court of Appeals (CA) order suspending their production of the genetically modified (GM) crop Bt Eggplant.

The petition for the issuance of a Writ of Kalikasan was led by Magsasaka at Siyentipiko para sa Pag-unlad Agrikultura (MASIPAG) and Greenpeace Southeast Asia.

UPLB said that in granting the petitioners the Writ, the CA did not revoke their biosafety permit for commercial propagation.

It further stressed that the university has consistently complied with all government standards and protocols under the National Biosafety Framework and related guidelines in the development of Bt eggplant technology.

“This innovation is UPLB’s response to the urgent need to make eggplant production safer for farmers and the consuming public, increase farmers’ productivity and income, and improve the environment of the Philippines’ eggplant-producing communities,” their statement read.

“UPLB respects the Decision and coordinates with the OSG for the proper course of action.”

“As the National University, UP is mandated to pursue innovations in science and technology, including the use of modern biotechnology, to help the Philippines attain its development goals in agriculture while advocating sustainability and environmental safety,” it added.

Along with the Bt eggplant, which is pest-resistant, the CA also revoked a biosafety permit for commercial production of the genetically modified rice called golden rice due to the two GM organisms posing risks and effects that may cause potential severe and grave threats to the welfare of people and the environment.

On Friday, the Department of Agriculture said that it would not make any remarks at present regarding the CA’s ruling.

“The Department of Agriculture is refraining for the moment from commenting on the ruling of the Court of Appeals on the use of genetically modified organisms. The government’s legal team, led by the Office of the Solicitor General, is exploring legal remedies in relation to the subject CA order, which could have significant implications for the country's food security,” their statement read.

“In this light, the DA will opt for prudence and refrain from commenting further on this issue,” it added.

Also called Malusog rice, golden rice is a new type of rice with a significant amount of beta-carotene in its grains, according to the Philippine Rice Research Institute, which is leading the development and deployment of the said GM crop in the Philippines in partnership with the International Rice Research Institute.

When regularly consumed, it is said that it can provide at least 30 percent of the estimated average requirement for vitamin A.