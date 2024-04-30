Spikers Turf semis heats up

Men’s volleyball enters a thrilling phase as Criss Cross faces the D’Navigators, and Cignal collides with PGJC-Navy in the round-robin semifinals of the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference unfolding today at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Action fires off at 4 p.m. as the No. 2 King Crunchers take on the fourth-placed D’Navigators, followed by the main event at 6 p.m. where the top-seeded HD Spikers go head-to-head with the Sealions with both matches expected to deliver nail-biting moments until the last point.

With Bryan Bagunas back in the fold, the HD Spikers present a formidable look, complementing reigning Most Valuable Player Jau Umandal’s prowess. However, the Sealions, led by Joeven Dela Vega, Greg Dolor and Peter Quiel, remain confident in their ability to challenge the favorites.

Cignal head coach Dexter Clamor said that they will enter the match with thorough preparation, determined to maintain their dominance over the Sealions, who they swept in the eliminations.

Despite Navy’s recent victory over the D’Navigators, Clamor underscores the team’s focus and specific strategies to secure a spot in the finals.

“We’re all so focused on our opponents. We studied the first game and plotted a way how we can counter, even in their rotation. We’re so specific about what we’re going to do,” Clamor said.

“Hopefully, everybody will coordinate until we reach the finals.”

Meanwhile, Criss Cross, led by Marck Espejo and Manuel Sumanguid, heads into their face-off with a cautious approach, taking each game as it comes. Sumanguid also stresses the importance of a step-by-step approach, aiming to finish the semis on a strong note and secure a spot in the championship match.