SC spox: DOJ request to transfer Quiboloy cases to Manila submitted

The Office of the Court Administrator of the Supreme Court (SC) has already submitted its recommendation on the request of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to transfer the two cases of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader and founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy from Davao City to Metro Manila.

Quiboloy is facing sexual abuse and child abuse cases before the Davao City Regional Trial Court (RTC), in connection with the qualified human trafficking case filed against him before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court.

The SC, however did not reveal the recommendation of the OCA.

"Good afternoon! I received information that the OCA has already submitted its recommendation, which is confidential. This will be a division case, which will be raffled to the Justices comprising the divisions. Thank you," said SC spokesperson Atty. Camille Sue Mae Ting.

Last Wednesday, Ting clarified that the transfer of the sexual abuse of minor case against Quiboloy from Davao City to Pasig is still pending.

Ting confirmed that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has already requested it and that the Office of the Court Administrator (OCA) has recommended it.

"The Chief Justice has not yet received the recommendation of the OCA on this matter," Ting told reporters in a message.

She explained that, as a matter of procedure, the OCA makes a recommendation, but the SC still has to approve it.

"The OCA makes the recommendation, but the SC ultimately decides petitions for change in venue," she said, adding that "we will have to wait for the Court's decision on this."

Quiboloy and several others were charged in violation of the Republic Act 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.