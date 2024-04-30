Quantum Films needs child actor

The search continues.

Looking for the newest face to be launched on the big screen for an international film to be shot here and abroad — either male or female.

MUST HAVE THAT FILIPINO ETHNIC LOOK. Must be willing to travel and shoot in Europe.

The lucky child will get to act as co-lead with an Oscar Best Actor winner!!!

Please share this with your relatives and friends in the provinces.

The child may be older but must pass for a 4 year old. He or she must be willing to travel to Europe and shoot between October and November 2024 and shoot in various parts of the Philippines from January to March 2025.

Kindly send a one minuter introduction of yourself to any of the following:

Quantum Films FB page

Quantum Films Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@quantumfilms?_t=8lU4OUSM6i1&_r=1

Email to: quantumfilmscasting@gmail.com

Viber: 09285538888

Deadline is 15 May 2024.