PUV consolidation ends today

The 30 April consolidation 'final deadline' for unconsolidated operators and drivers of traditional jeepneys ended Tuesday, making and considering them as "colorum" if they continue to ply their routes on 1 May 2024.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) as well as the Department of Transportation (DOTr) however, said apprehending colorum jeepneys may take a week or two.

This is because colorum jeepney owners and drivers would still be provided an opportunity to explain why they were unable to comply with the government deadline.

"Technically, they are already colorum but as a process by the law, we'll let them explain first. After one week, we will release an order that those who couldn't explain or could not provide an acceptable explanation can be apprehended… The penalty for this is one-year suspension to the driver and P50,000 penalty fee for the vehicle that we will impound," LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said.

In Metro Manila, the LTFRB said about 60 percent of traditional jeepneys agreed to be consolidated, but nationwide the LTFRB said that about 78.33 percent or 150,179 units have consolidated.

There is also a 73.71 percent route consolidation as of 23 April.

"For the areas that we think could be problematic, we are inviting jeepney operators of adjusted routes, or what we call rescue routes, if they have excess jeepneys. They can travel along those routes using special permit issued by LTFRB," Guadiz explained.

The final deadline, the LTFRB chief added, have been extended eight times, and there should be no more extension, for the government's PUVMP (Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program) to push through.

DOTr Undersecretary Ferdinand Ortega on the other hand said the LTFRB will have to give due process to those who were not able to join the consolidation requirement and that they will be notified that their franchises are revoked.

"LTFRB will give them show cause order and they will have to respond. So it will take a few days, maybe a week or two, for them to finally be told or given information that they no longer have a franchise and they can no longer operate," Ortega emphasized.

He urged unconsolidated operators and drivers not to persist in operating despite their lack of franchise.

PUVMP started in 2017 that was aimed to replace jeepneys with vehicles that have at least a Euro 4-compliant engine to lessen pollution.

It also aims to replace units that are not deemed roadworthy by the LTO's standards.