PNP aviation security group holds passenger for bomb joke

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported that on Sunday afternoon, a 64-year-old male resident of San Fernando, Cebu, found himself in hot water at the Cathay Pacific Check-in Counter.

The passenger is scheduled to depart via Cathay Pacific flight CX926 bound for Hong Kong and is engaged in a conversation with an airline passenger service agent.

According to the PNP-AVSEGROUP, during the routine check-in process, the passenger service agent inquired about the contents of his baggage.

The passenger's response, indicating "naay 7 (there are 7)", raised concerns.

Further clarification was sought, to which the passenger allegedly remarked, "Basin naay 7 bomba (there might be 7 bombs)".

The airline staff was alarmed by the passenger's statement and immediately notified the airport authorities.

Personnel from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Police Station (MCIAPS) swiftly responded to the incident.

The male passenger was promptly removed from his flight and escorted to the Investigation Section, in compliance with Cathay Pacific Airline's strict policy addressing bomb-related jokes.

Bomb threats and references to explosives are taken extremely seriously, particularly in airport environments where security measures are crucial.

Authorities stress the significance of constant awareness and adherence to safety procedures, even though the meaning behind the off-loaded passenger's statement is still unknown.

PBGEN Christopher Abrahano, Director of AVSEGROUP, emphasizes that it is everyone's duty to maintain airport security and guarantee the safety of all passengers, and it calls on the public to report any suspicious conduct or utterances.