SNAPS

PHL TO JOIN RUGBY WORLD CUP

LOOK: Touch Association of the Philippines chairman Colin Steley (left, front row) poses with the National Touch Rugby Team during the PSA Forum at the Badminton VIP Conference Room of Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. The Philippines will send a combination of teams for the World Cup scheduled from 15 to 21 July 2024 in Nottingham, England. | via Joey Sanchez Mendoza