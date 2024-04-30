Petro Gazz tramples Chery Tiggo, notches first semis win

Petro Gazz captured its first win in the semifinal round after getting past Chery Tiggo, 20-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-16, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday evening.

Brooke Van Sickle uncorked 21 points from 18 attacks and an ace, including 12 digs and eight excellent receptions as the Angels advanced to its seventh-game win streak.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas also dished out 18 points from 15 attacks and three blocks while Djanel Cheng dictated the Angels' pace with 18 excellent sets, along with her four points from four blocks.

MJ Phillips' improvement with the team is evident in her second game under the mentorship of Petro Gazz head coach Koji Tsuzurabara, as she finished with 16 points.

Jonah Sabete meanwhile, chipped in 13 points including an ace and 18 digs, while Remy Palma contributed 10 points.

On the other hand, Chery Tiggo skipper Eya Laure's 15 points from 13 attacks and Ara Galang's 10 points from eight attacks and two blocks, including her seven digs are not enough for the Crossovers to notch a crucial win.