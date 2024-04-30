Navotas to adopt new working hours

The City Government of Navotas on Tuesday said it will be adopting a new work schedule starting 2 May 2024.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco said he has signed Executive Order (EO) No. JRT-016, indicating the change of working hours in the city government of Navotas from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in accordance with the Metropolitan Manila Council (MMC) Resolution No. 24-08, series of 2024.

"Apart from helping ease traffic congestion in Metro Manila, this change in work schedule will also give workers more time to spend with their families or pursue other meaningful endeavors," Tiangco said.

Departments, offices, and units with shifting schedules, such as traffic management, emergency preparedness and response, and peace and order, are not covered by the EO, to ensure continued public service delivery.

Coaches of the Navotas Scholarship Program will also retain their schedule, as well as the classes of the Navotas Polytechnic College and the Navotas Vocational Training and Assessment (NAVOTAAS) Institute.

Among all public health facilities in the city, only the health center at Brgy. Tanza 2 and the Navotas City Hospital will operate in their usual work schedule.

Tiangco also strongly encouraged barangays in the city to issue similar executive orders implementing or modifying their respective working hours in line with the MMC Resolution.