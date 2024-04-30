Marcos urges Phl innovators to use transformative power of science, tech

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged Filipino innovators to use the "transformative power" of science and technology to make Bagong Pilipinas more open and long-lasting.

In a speech delivered by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Monday evening during the "2024 Gawad Yamang Isip Awards Night" in Makati City, Marcos Jr. asked everyone to work together with the government in the spirit of unity and collaboration.

"As we stand on the threshold of a Bagong Pilipinas, I call everyone present here today to join hands in the spirit of unity and collaboration," Marcos said.

"Together, let us harness the transformative power of science and technology to build a nation where inclusive and sustainable development serve as the bedrock of our national progress," Marcos added.

The Chief Executive also encouraged Filipinos' participation in establishing the Philippines as a regional hub for smart and sustainable manufacturing, innovation, creativity, and sustainability.

He told the innovators to keep working hard to make people's lives better in the Philippines.

He thanked them for recognizing the work of the government to support new ideas and protect intellectual property (IP).

Also, he said that until the end of his term, the administration would continue to push for the government and its partners in the private sector and the academia to fully use and gain from new ideas.

Since 2019, the Gawad Yamang Isip has been given to recognize people and organizations that have made important efforts to improving the quality of life for Filipinos through IP.

"Their intellectual excellence and creative brilliance have shone a light to the Filipino nation, showing that, indeed, we have what it takes to aspire to greatness," President Marcos said as he expressed great pride honoring the exceptional awardees.

He said the government has committed to further push the boundaries of creativity and ingenuity to better reflect our nation's shared spirit of innovation.

In order to create a brighter future for the country, Marcos emphasized that the government was committed to pushing the limits of creativity and ingenuity through the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD) 2023–2022.

This document is the start of a new era of progress in which scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, engineers, and everyone else in the country work together to make tomorrow better.