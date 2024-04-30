Makati yellow card holders, dependents to get free added medical services

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay yesterday said that residents who are yellow card holders and their dependents below 21 years old will be able to get free digital PET/CT scanner services at the Makati Life Medical Center by the third quarter of the year.

She said the diagnostic machine, the first in the country, will provide greater image clarity for the early detection and treatment of cancer, heart diseases, and neurological conditions.

"Acquiring a digital PET/CT scanner is part of our efforts to ensure that Makatizens have access to the best healthcare technologies available," Mayor Abby said.

"In Makati, our goal is to provide residents access to the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies. Advanced medical care should be accessible to everyone," she added.

The PET/CT uMI 550 uses advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and enhances diagnostic precision by reconstructing images from comprehensive total-body data.

It allows for sharper, more accurate visuals, which leads to better-informed medical decisions.

The mayor and Makati City Administrator Claro Certeza recently witnessed the official signing ceremony led by Makati Life President and CEO, Dr. Dennis Sta Ana.

Other signatories included Paulo del Prado, a representative from Paeonmed; Mayank Nath, President and CEO of Operista; and Dr. Jusong Xia, President of International Business at United Imaging.

The administration of Mayor Abby has consistently prioritized the health of Makatizens by upgrading health center facilities, providing free medicine, and offering no-cost checkups.

Makati Life Medical Center's outpatient department is currently running 24/7, providing Makati residents and private patients access to healthcare, consultations, diagnostic, and pharmacy services.

The 360-bed hospital will be fully operational by the end of the year.

It will house several specialized centers that feature the latest in medical technology and contemporary facilities.

These centers are dedicated to prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation across various specialties.

The hospital will have a cancer center equipped with a linear accelerator for radiation therapies, a cardiac center that offers services like cardiac catheterization for angiography, open heart surgeries, and organ transplants.

Additionally, the physical rehabilitation medical center will utilize robotics technology to treat disorders affecting joints and soft tissues.

Mayor Abby said the city's yellow card holders will soon enjoy all these services and procedures for free.

Besides regular check-ups and consultations, Makati Life Medical Center currently offers annual physical examinations for yellow card holders aged 40 and above.

These go beyond the basic health check-up, laboratory, and imaging tests by including further screenings such as metabolic, lipid, liver, and kidney profiles, among others, providing a thorough health assessment tailored for individuals.