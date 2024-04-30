Lacuna distributes financial assistance to fire victims

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan on Tuesday led the distribution of financial assistance to families who were displaced by recent fires in the city.

Lacuna, joined by Vice Mayor Yul Servo and Manila Department of Social Welfare Chief Re Fugoso, distributed P10,000 each to the displaced families.

A total of 1,190 recipients were displaced by 18 fire incidents that hit various barangays in all of the city's six districts.

The most number of families left homeless, numbering 676 in total, were from Barangay 20 of District 1. This was due to a blaze that hit the area on 10 April.

Lacuna said that while the amount of cash aid may be minimal, it is the city government's way of showing that it is there for the affected residents to help them start anew.

Lacuna also called on the recipients to be extra careful, noting how the fire victims in Parola were hit twice in the same area, just as they were just beginning to rebuild their lives.

The mayor also reiterated her earlier pronouncements that in case of fire, the residents should prioritize lives instead of properties.

She also called on the residents to immediately report the fire to proper authorities so that assistance could come at the soonest time possible, instead of prioritizing taking pictures for purposes of posting on social media.