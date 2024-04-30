Labor Day blues

We see the same determined faces each year, united in their shared beliefs and experiences of workplace exploitation, neglect, and disillusionment.

1 May, Labor Day, or International Labor Day, is a significant holiday in the Philippines that commemorates the triumphs of the labor movement. Despite its origins in activism and the strides made in labor laws, street demonstrations are sparsely attended today.

Various reasons could have caused the low turnout. One is the persistent red-tagging of leaders, a bad habit in the Philippines, where individuals and organizations are labeled as communists, making them vulnerable to harassment and detention. The unnecessary label has created a sense of fear among reluctant or potential demonstrators, who fear being singled out.

What has changed?

On 1 May 1903, thousands of Filipino workers from the Union Obrera Democratica de Filipinas stormed Malacañang Palace to demand better working conditions from the American-led government.

The labor movement, however, was formed a year earlier, in February 1902, at Variedades Theater in Sampaloc, Manila. During its first congress, Isabelo de los Reyes was elected president, and Hermenegildo Cruz was elected secretary, with other Filipino nationalists as members.

De los Reyes, the father of the Philippine labor movement, consistently opposed US imperialism and capitalism and advocated pro-Filipino legislation. On 8 April 1908, the Philippine Assembly passed a bill recognizing 1 May as Labor Day and declaring it a national holiday.

It was a courageous and resilient beginning, yet the journey continues with more tales of exploitation and disillusionment, uncertain of a satisfactory resolution.

Today’s Labor Day solidarity march is a call to action for decent work and a decent life. It’s a push for the immediate passage of the legislated wage hike currently before the House of Representatives. Your support is crucial in this endeavor.

The National Wage Coalition of labor groups claims that 4.2 million workers are being denied a decent life due to meager salaries despite the recent wage hikes granted by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards.

The coalition is pushing for a P150 across-the-board wage hike because regional minimum wages fall below the government-set poverty threshold, and inflation has diminished labor wages’ purchasing power.

The latest survey by the Philippine Statistics Office as of February this year reflected the sad disparity between minimum and livable wages. A total of 6.08 million of the 48.95 million employed individuals expressed the desire to have additional work hours in their present job, extra jobs, or a new job with longer work hours.

The current minimum wage needs to cover basic living expenses. As a result, individuals seek additional income, work longer hours, and have less time for rest, which can lead to physical and mental strain.

The International Labor Organization has been promoting decent work as the goal of tripartite constituents — governments, workers, and employers. Decent work is all about productive work in which rights are protected, adequate income is generated, and sufficient social protection is provided.

Labor Day is a special occasion when we acknowledge and honor laborers’ hard work and contributions to the progress and development of our country’s economy. It is a day to appreciate and reflect on the tireless efforts of the workforce that have shaped the nation’s growth.

When I was much younger, I served as the Philippine Daily Inquirer Employees Union president. During my tenure, I witnessed the unwavering optimism of a handful of hopeful individuals even when the odds seemed stacked against them. This is the beauty of life — the ability to believe in what seems impossible or a lost cause.

We faced setbacks but ultimately made progress at the negotiating table. That’s the essence of bargaining.

Workers’ resilience is a testament to the labor movement’s enduring spirit of fighting for just and decent conditions.

George Bernard Shaw and Confucius said it best: Those who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those doing it.

(Cynthia D. Balana is a veteran multi-media journalist, strategic communications specialist, and lecturer.)