Honda Phl reaches 8-millionth motorcycle production

The country is seen to be the next Vietnam with a huge volume of motorcycles plying the country’s thoroughfares. Many of these motorcycles on the road could very well be manufactured by Honda Philippines which alone has already reached the 8-millionth mark in terms of its motorcycle production.

This achievement by the company was announced during the 8-millionth Production Ceremony held recently at the HPI Plant Gym.

As the leading motorcycle manufacturer in the country, Honda's 8-million-unit production milestone underscores its commitment to providing high-quality, reliable, and environment-friendly motorcycles that have become a cornerstone of Filipino transportation.

The company's motorcycles cater to various needs, including commuting, solo use, and leisure for those seeking a user-friendly automatic riding experience.

The breakdown of HPI's 8 million motorcycle units manufactured illustrates the company's impact on Filipino mobility.

Cub motorcycles account for 49 percent (3,921,083 units), serving as reliable and fuel-efficient transportation options that have become a key player in Filipino mobility.

Business motorcycles make up 34 percent (2,694,170 units), catering to the needs of businesses and entrepreneurs, thus promoting economic growth.

Sports motorcycles represent 3 percent (222,747 units), appealing to adventure-seeking Filipino riders.

On the other hand, AT (automatic) motorcycles, which are currently the main driver and trend of the market, contribute 15 percent (1,162,000 units), offering a user-friendly and convenient riding experience.

HPI's 20-hectare plant in Batangas employs processes that prioritize safe, efficient, economical, and environmentally friendly technology, serving both people and the community.

The company's roots trace back to 1964 when Mariwasa-Distribution, Inc. was established, eventually leading to the formation of Mariwasa-Honda Inc. in 1973, and later to Honda Philippines, Inc, in 1983.

“Despite challenges faced in recent years especially the Covid-19 pandemic impact, HPI remained resilient and capitalized on growth opportunities, particularly with the increasing demands for better riding and commute experiences among Filipinos,” said Sayaka Arai-Hattori, HPI President.

The company consistently achieves its yearly targets and maintains its position as the number one motorcycle manufacturer in the country in terms of market share.