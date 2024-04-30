Farm machinery to boost livelihood of Bicolano farmers

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Tuesday said it has provided farm machinery and equipment to four agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) in Bicol province worth P930,000 to help boost their livelihood activities and become climate resilient.

The farm machinery includes hand tractors, rototillers, rice thrashers, and corn shellers distributed to the following ARBOs: Pugay Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organization (PARBO) in Pugay, San Jose, Camarines Sur; Casuray Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organization (CARBO) in Casuray, Magarao, Camarines Sur; Hanawan Farmers Association (HANFA) in Hanawan, Ocampo, Camarines Sur; Cawaynan Farmers Association (CFA) in Cawaynan, Tinambac, Camarines Sur; and Tabiguian Farmers and Fisherfolks Association (TFFA) in Tabiguian, Caramoan, Camarines Sur.

DAR Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Renato C. Bequillo said the machinery and equipment were provided through DAR’s Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Program, which aims to enhance and sustain the agricultural productivity of agrarian reform communities as an adaptation measure towards climate change resiliency.

"Providing necessary support and resources to agrarian reform beneficiaries is crucial in empowering them to succeed and promoting the overall agriculture development," Bequillo said.

Bequillo added that before the turnover of farm machines, the farmers were trained on equipment operation and maintenance for sustainability.

“The ARBOs also crafted operational policies to maximize the use of the farm machines,” Bequillo said.

An ARBO officer expressing his gratitude for the DAR’s continuous support stated that the farm machines and equipment will greatly improve their farming, increase productivity, and enhance the members' lives.

Bequillo said the provision of farm machinery and equipment is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to boost the livelihood activities of ARBOs nationwide.

He added that this is a concrete manifestation of the administration to bring the government closer to the people.