Explore 69 countries visa-free with your Phl Passport

In the latest Henley Passport Index released early 2024, the Philippines ranked 73rd. This ranking reflects the number of destinations a Philippine passport holder can access visa-free or with a visa on arrival.

Passports from the Philippines, Uganda, and the Cape Verde Islands grant access to 69 countries without a visa.



So if you’re planing your next travel getaway outside the country, we got you.



Here is complete list of countries you can visit without visa.





Asia

Brunei

Cambodia

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Macau

Malaysia

Maldives

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

Pakistan

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Vietnam

Africa

Burundi

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Cote d'Ivoire

Djibouti

Ethiopia

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Rwanda

Senegal

Seychelles

Somalia

Tanzania

The Gambia

Togo

Uganda

Americas

Bolivia

Brazil

Colombia

Costa Rica

Nicaragua

Peru

Suriname

Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda

Barbados

Dominica

Haiti

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Europe

Albania

Middle East

Armenia

Iran

Israel

Palestinian Territory

Oceania