Explore 69 countries visa-free with your Phl Passport

In the latest Henley Passport Index released early 2024, the Philippines ranked 73rd. This ranking reflects the number of destinations a Philippine passport holder can access visa-free or with a visa on arrival.
Passports from the Philippines, Uganda, and the Cape Verde Islands grant access to 69 countries without a visa.
So if you’re planing your next travel getaway outside the country, we got you.
Here is complete list of countries you can visit without visa.
Brunei
Cambodia
Hong Kong
Indonesia
Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Macau
Malaysia
Maldives
Mongolia
Myanmar
Nepal
Pakistan
Singapore
Sri Lanka
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Vietnam
Burundi
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Cote d'Ivoire
Djibouti
Ethiopia
Guinea-Bissau
Kenya
Madagascar
Malawi
Mauritania
Mauritius
Morocco
Mozambique
Rwanda
Senegal
Seychelles
Somalia
Tanzania
The Gambia
Togo
Uganda
Bolivia
Brazil
Colombia
Costa Rica
Nicaragua
Peru
Suriname
Antigua and Barbuda
Barbados
Dominica
Haiti
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
Albania
Armenia
Iran
Israel
Palestinian Territory
Cook Islands
Fiji
Kiribati
Marshall Islands
Micronesia
Niue
Palau Islands
Papua New Guinea
Samoa
Tuvalu
Vanuatu