Explore 69 countries visa-free with your Phl Passport

In the latest Henley Passport Index released early 2024, the Philippines ranked 73rd. This ranking reflects the number of destinations a Philippine passport holder can access visa-free or with a visa on arrival.

Passports from the Philippines, Uganda, and the Cape Verde Islands grant access to 69 countries without a visa.

So if you’re planing your next travel getaway outside the country, we got you.

Here is complete list of countries you can visit without visa.

Asia

  • Brunei 

  • Cambodia 

  • Hong Kong 

  • Indonesia 

  • Kazakhstan 

  • Kyrgyzstan

  • Laos 

  • Macau 

  • Malaysia 

  • Maldives 

  • Mongolia 

  • Myanmar 

  • Nepal

  • Pakistan

  • Singapore 

  • Sri Lanka

  • Taiwan 

  • Tajikistan

  • Thailand 

  • Timor-Leste

  • Vietnam 

Africa

  • Burundi

  • Cape Verde Islands

  • Comoro Islands

  • Cote d'Ivoire 

  • Djibouti

  • Ethiopia

  • Guinea-Bissau

  • Kenya

  • Madagascar

  • Malawi

  • Mauritania

  • Mauritius

  • Morocco 

  • Mozambique

  • Rwanda 

  • Senegal 

  • Seychelles

  • Somalia

  • Tanzania

  • The Gambia 

  • Togo

  • Uganda

Americas

  • Bolivia 

  • Brazil 

  • Colombia 

  • Costa Rica

  • Nicaragua

  • Peru 

  • Suriname 

Caribbean

  • Antigua and Barbuda

  • Barbados 

  • Dominica 

  • Haiti 

  • St. Lucia

  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines 

  • Trinidad and Tobago

Europe

  • Albania

Middle East

  • Armenia

  • Iran

  • Israel 

  • Palestinian Territory

Oceania

  • Cook Islands 

  • Fiji 

  • Kiribati 

  • Marshall Islands

  • Micronesia 

  • Niue 

  • Palau Islands

  • Papua New Guinea

  • Samoa

  • Tuvalu

  • Vanuatu 

