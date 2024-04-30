El Niño agri damage now P5B

The agricultural damage caused by El Niño has reached nearly P5 billion as drought remains a major concern in 41 areas or provinces, Task Force El Niño spokesperson Joey Villarama said on Tuesday.

“The estimated cost of damage to agriculture is P4.39 billion, affecting 77,731 hectares,” Villarama told Palace reporters.

Nonetheless, he said 77 percent of the affected areas can potentially be saved, citing information from the Department of Agriculture (DA). The figures, likewise, are far lower compared to the worst El Niño year in 1997, when damage reached 667,000 hectares.

The DA said it is considering cloud seeding to bring about rain as a possible intervention, particularly in Region 2, if the conditions are favorable and local government units request it.

“The Department of Agriculture and the Department of National Defense, supported by the Philippine Air Force, will share the cost (of cloud seeding),” added the Presidential Communications Office assistant secretary.

He previously reported on the availability of a P15-billion budget to assist El Niño-affected populations, but clarified that the current spending comes from the agencies involved.

“Occidental Mindoro, for example, isn’t requesting it because some farmers are currently harvesting and drying crops,” Villarama said. “They don’t want rain to spoil the drying of the grains.”

State of calamity

Villarama revealed that 131 cities and municipalities have been placed under a state of calamity due to El Niño as of Tuesday. This included seven provinces: Occidental Mindoro, Antique, Sultan Kudarat, Basilan, Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte and South Cotabato.

While El Niño is affecting the entire country, Villarama said its impact varies from region to region.

“Not all areas are experiencing drought, nor do all have agricultural damage,” he said.

There is one more month before El Niño is expected to transition to a neutral climate pattern. There is also the possibility of La Niña developing later this year.

“We urge water conservation because our resources are depleting. The Department of Energy warns that electricity demand rises with the heat index. Conserving energy is crucial due to water shortages and dry conditions that could affect the food supply,” Villarama said.