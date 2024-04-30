DTI certified anew as ‘Great Place to Work’

The Department of Trade and Industry once again gained the ‘Great Place to Work,’ making the Trade Department the sole government agency to receive such recognition.

The certification is valid for one year, from April 2024 to April 2025.

Great Place to Work is a leading organization with a unique proprietary model and platform that leverages the industry's most respected workplace Certifications and listings. It provides unparalleled data, benchmarking tools, and cutting-edge research and insights.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the distinction was earned as the Department focuses on employee well-being, which directly translates into a more empowered and effective workforce, ultimately contributing to a stronger Philippine trade and industry sector.

“Today, with our collective dedication, we celebrate the recognition of the DTI as a Great Place to Work, from April 2024 to April 2025. I take pride in saying that we are the only government agency with this distinction,” said Secretary Pascual.

The DTI gained an overwhelming response to the 2023 Employee Experience Survey (EES), with a 99.8% participation rate.

“This signifies the DTI workforce's commitment to open communication and continuous improvement, which reflects a culture that prioritizes transparency and accountability, essential values for effective trade regulation and business development,” Pascual said.

“This prestigious certification not only aligns the DTI with thousands of other certified companies worldwide but also affirms the DTI’s purpose-driven and people-first organization. Unsurprisingly, a staggering 91 percent of the DTI employees take immense pride in their work and their contributions to their community,” said Great Place to Work Philippines Managing Partner Antoniette Talosig as she recognized the certification as a testament to the Department’s thriving and positive workplace culture.

On the other hand, Pascual said the DTI employees take pride in delivering exceptional service with integrity, living by the Department's mantra: "Serbisyong Higit pa sa Inaasahan," which directly translates to a more efficient and trustworthy business environment, fostering a climate that attracts domestic and foreign investments and promotes fair trade practices.

In 2023, the DTI’s engagement score increased from 80 to 81 percent, higher than the previous year.

Notably, 84 percent of respondents asserted that DTI is a Great Place To Work.

“Once again, thank you for your commitment to our shared goals. With your participation, let us work together to maintain and further strengthen a positive and productive workplace environment at the DTI,” according to the Trade chief.

Dedicated to workplace culture, Great Place to Work aims to empower businesses and create exceptional employee experiences by fostering trust, pride, and camaraderie.