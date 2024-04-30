DOLE reminds employers of pay rules on Labor Day

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday reminded employers that workers who will be working on Labor Day, 1 May, are entitled to 200 percent of their basic salary.

In an advisory issued Tuesday, DOLE said the 200 percent covers the first eight hours of employees.

Beyond eight hours, employees shall be paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate (hourly rate of the basic wage times 200 percent times 100 percent times the number of hours worked).

The Labor department said employees who will not report to work on Labor Day shall receive 100 percent of their wage for that day, provided that the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday.

Meanwhile, those who will render work on a regular holiday that also falls on their rest day should be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours of work (basic wage times 200 percent times 130 percent).

If done in excess of eight hours, workers should be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate.