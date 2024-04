SNAPS

Decathlon launches new solar panel

LOOK: Decathlon, a global sports retail brand, has launched a new solar panel sustainability project at Decathlon Masinag, in partnership with Skye Renewables Philippines Inc., led by Decathlon Philippines president Hans Iff and Skye Renewables Head - Philippines Gary Espino, on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. The solar panel rooftop consists of a 225.06 KWp system, expected to generate 2.7 GWh of renewable power over a 10-year term. | via Analy Labor