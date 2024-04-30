Daniel Padilla takes a jab at Kathryn Bernardo?

Seemingly very emotional, Daniel Padilla had social media netizens gawking at how bad he must have felt after his controversial breakup with girlfriend of 11 years, Kathryn Bernardo.
In a chichi birthday shindig in Batangas recently, Padilla displayed his rock star persona by singing Rivermaya’s hit song “Hinahanap-Hanap Kita.”
But what floored netizens was how Padilla tweaked some lyrics of the song.
From “At libo pang pinagsamahan, mukha yatang nilimot na ng pusong mong biglang lumisan at may kapiling nang iba (In thousands of shared memories, it seems that your heart has suddenly forgotten, having left and found someone else),” Daniel made it to “puso mong biglang lumisan, P-----ina!, may kapiling ka nang iba! (Your heart suddenly left. You’re already with someone else!” as reported by a Facebook entertainment page.
That had netizens yakking and hurling hurting words at Padilla, whom they see as a guy who clearly has not moved on from a past failed relationship.
“Ayan napala nya sa kayabangan nya, until now hindi maka move on na iniwan ng djowa (There, he reaped the consequences of his arrogance; until now, he can’t move on from being left by his girlfriend). Meanwhile, Kathryn is now free and happy.”
“Disgusting. Show how low he could be!”
“Hindi naman si kath ang pinang hihinayangan nya e kundi ung career nyang ang laki ng ibinagsak aminin nya man o hindi kaya gusto nya habulin si Kath akala nya e mababalik ang lahat (He’s not just feeling sorry for Kath, but also for his career that has taken a big hit whether he admits it or not. That’s why he’s trying to pursue Kath, thinking he can bring everything back).”
Kim Chiu got bruised during her birthday dance number
Kim Chiu’s buwis-buhay birthday production number on It’s Showtime last Saturday came with a cost.
Chiu got her legs bruised, and she showed it in her Instagram post. The physical marks are inevitable, as her performance involved some acrobatics while being in a harness and being tossed in the air.
“After prob battle scars be like. All worth it after all thank you itsshowtimena fam,” Chiu posted on her IG.
“No words can describe how I felt about this prod. Thank you, @itsshowtimena family, for this unforgettable, memorable, and heartfelt prod that you were able to give me. Maraming maraming salamat. Literal ang daming emosyon pero lahat yun nakatatak sa puso ko (Thank you very, very much. Literally, there are so many emotions, but all of them are etched in my heart). Thank you sa aking surprise guests na rarely sumasayaw talaga,” she said.
“Gulat ako sa pa body roll eh! Momsy @bela @kaladkaren and of course my ate @kamchiu ang galing nyo! Salamat for taking the time! Thank you sa pag message @pauavelino @direklauren and papa Chiu. Thank you, Showtime fam, sa napakagandang mga mensahe ninyo para sa akin,” she added.
Diwata claps back at Ogie Diaz
Obviously miffed, social media personality Diwata clapped back at talent manager and vlogger Ogie Diaz for making public the bad feedback about his Paresan business.
In a Facebook page, Diwata ranted: “Wala akong pakialam sa sinasabi nila, tulad niyang sinasabi ko kung hindi niyo gusto ‘yung pagkain ko, mag scroll at pumunta sa ibang nagtitinda. Ang tinitinda ko kasi, hindi ko ‘yan pinipilit, kung hindi mo gusto, marami namang kainan (I don’t care about what they’re saying, just like what I’m saying, if you don’t like my food, just scroll and go to other sellers. What I’m selling, I’m not forcing anyone to buy it. If you don’t like it, there are plenty of other places to eat).”
“Yung sinasabi nila na hindi pasok sa panlasa, eh ‘di humanap ka ng pasok sa panlasa, problema ba ‘yon? ( What they’re saying that it doesn’t suit their taste, then find something that suits your taste, is that a problem?),” Diwata added.
In his vlog, Diaz made public his friends’ feedback after eating at Diwata Pares Overload.
“Tinatanong ko kasi dahil na-viral eh. ’Yung ano sabi don, na hindi raw masarap yung pares. So tinanong ko yung kaibigan ko na kumain don. Ang sabi ng friend ko eh parang hindi daw kasundo ng kanyang panlasa (I’m asking because it went viral. What they said there was that the pares wasn’t tasty. So I asked my friend who ate there. My friend said it seemed like it didn’t agree with their taste).
“Pero siguro ’no, magandang sinasabi rin natin ’to para at least aware si Diwata na pasarapin pang lalo ang kanyang pares (But perhaps, you know, it’s also good that we’re saying this so at least Diwata is aware to make her pares even better),” he added.
For that, Diaz received nasty comments.
“Tuloy diwata, iwasan mong i-stress sa mga taong bitter, wala magawa sa buhay kundi bantayan ka (Keep going, Diwata... Avoid getting stressed by bitter people who have nothing better to do in life than to watch over you).”
“Nagsimula na naman ng issue itong Ogie Diaz na ito ,hindi masaya pag walang nasisira (This Ogie Diaz has started another issue again, he’s not happy if nothing is being ruined).”