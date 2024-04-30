Daniel Padilla takes a jab at Kathryn Bernardo?

Seemingly very emotional, Daniel Padilla had social media netizens gawking at how bad he must have felt after his controversial breakup with girlfriend of 11 years, Kathryn Bernardo.

In a chichi birthday shindig in Batangas recently, Padilla displayed his rock star persona by singing Rivermaya’s hit song “Hinahanap-Hanap Kita.”

But what floored netizens was how Padilla tweaked some lyrics of the song.

From “At libo pang pinagsamahan, mukha yatang nilimot na ng pusong mong biglang lumisan at may kapiling nang iba (In thousands of shared memories, it seems that your heart has suddenly forgotten, having left and found someone else),” Daniel made it to “puso mong biglang lumisan, P-----ina!, may kapiling ka nang iba! (Your heart suddenly left. You’re already with someone else!” as reported by a Facebook entertainment page.

That had netizens yakking and hurling hurting words at Padilla, whom they see as a guy who clearly has not moved on from a past failed relationship.

“Ayan napala nya sa kayabangan nya, until now hindi maka move on na iniwan ng djowa (There, he reaped the consequences of his arrogance; until now, he can’t move on from being left by his girlfriend). Meanwhile, Kathryn is now free and happy.”

“Disgusting. Show how low he could be!”

“Hindi naman si kath ang pinang hihinayangan nya e kundi ung career nyang ang laki ng ibinagsak aminin nya man o hindi kaya gusto nya habulin si Kath akala nya e mababalik ang lahat (He’s not just feeling sorry for Kath, but also for his career that has taken a big hit whether he admits it or not. That’s why he’s trying to pursue Kath, thinking he can bring everything back).”