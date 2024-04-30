SNAPS

Daly City's first Filipina mayor

LOOK: Meet Juslyn Manalo, the Filipina-American mayor of Daly City, California. Manalo, whose parents hailed from Batangas and Laguna, was the first Filipina woman mayor of Daly City. She was appointed to become the local chief executive by the city council last year. Before her appointment, she served as the vice mayor and council member. According to Daly City's municipal code, the mayor and vice mayor are chosen by the city council. Daly City has the highest concentration of Filipinos in the United States, covering 33.4 percent of its total population. Daly City is a sister city of Quezon City. Last year the sister cities renewed their ties. | via Jom Garner