Bong Go to health officials: 'Be the first to follow ethical standards'

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reminded the officials of the Department of Health (DOH) to lead by example in upholding the ethical standards within the medical profession.

Go issued the warning a day before the public hearing on Tuesday, 30 April, to be conducted by the Senate Committee on Health and Demography which Go chairs.

The committee seeks to scrutinize the integrity of the public health system following the alleged unethical practices in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly the suspected multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme by the company Bell-Kenz Pharma.

The DOH has issued Department Circular 2024-0141, reminding health practitioners to "uphold professional and ethical standards."

"We will get to the bottom of this. Siguraduhin niyo lang po kung sino nag-issue ng mga memo na ito, na kayo rin po ay sumusunod sa ethical standards," the senator urged.

In his manifestation at the Senate plenary on Monday, 29 April, Go underscored the urgent need to uphold patients' rights and the integrity of the medical profession.

"It is the State's mandate to ensure the integrity of our entire public health system and to assure our people that those given the privilege to exercise their medical profession remain faithful and true to our laws and their ethical standards," declared Go.

Senator Raffy Tulfo raised the alleged MLM scheme during a committee hearing on 2 April. Go emphasized the critical nature of the allegations, stating, "Dapat po unahin ang kapakanan ng pasyente, hindi po ang pharmaceutical companies. Kalusugan po ang nakataya dito. Katumbas po ng kalusugan ay bawat Pilipino."

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Go criticized the alleged MLM practices as a severe ethical breach, potentially exploiting vulnerable patients.

"Hindi masamang magnegosyo. Pero ito mukhang networking o pyramiding na po. Kapag pumasok na ang negosyo sa kalusugan ay hindi na po tama ‘yan," he added.

Despite these allegations, Go expressed his deep respect for the medical community, acknowledging the professionalism of most doctors. However, he warned of the detrimental effects of the few who might abuse their position, potentially leading to public mistrust.

"Most of our doctors are very professional... Napaka-sensitive ng trabaho nila kaya napaka-importante rin ng integridad sa kanilang propesyon," he remarked.

The senator also clarified that he is not related to the CEO of Bell-Kenz, Luis Go. "Mr. President, gusto ko lang pong linawin, the CEO ng Bell-Kenz, Luis Go, for the record, hindi ko po kamag-anak ‘yan... At lalong hindi ko ka-anu-ano ang GO na ‘yan na nagsasamantala sa ating mga kababayan," Go addressed the Senate.

The hearing on Tuesday also aims to tackle other pressing health issues, including the implementation and funding challenges of the Health Emergency Allowance (HEA), the functionality of Malasakit Centers, and the deployment of resources to health facilities such as Super Health Centers and Regional Specialty Centers.

The committee will also review the adequacy of health facilities in major tourist areas and the DOH’s strategy against diseases such as pertussis and rabies, which have seen significant case numbers in recent months.

The hearing underscores Go’s commitment to safeguarding public health integrity and ensuring that the welfare of the Filipino people, especially the underprivileged, is not sidelined by the interests of powerful entities.

“Rest assured, magiging patas tayo sa hearing na ito. Pakinggan natin ang lahat ng involved,” assured Go.

“Ang importante, lumabas po ang katotohanan, mapanagot po kung sino po may kasalanan, at patuloy na naisusulong natin ang interes at kapakanan ng mga kababayan natin, lalung lalo na po ‘yung mga mahihirap nating kababayan na nagkakandahirap pa po maghanap ng pambili ng kanilang gamot. Mahirap pong maging mahirap. Dapat po tulungan sila, hindi pagsamantalahan,” he concluded.