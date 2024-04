A 64-year-old male resident of San Fernando, Cebu found himself in hot water at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, following his bomb joke that alarmed Cathay Pacific Check-in Counter personnel on Sunday.

The passenger, who is scheduled to depart via Cathay Pacific flight CX926 bound for Hong Kong, engaged airline passenger service agents in a conversation that led to his interrogation by the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group personnel.