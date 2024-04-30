BI: Suspected Illegal lender at Davao Airport intercepted

Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Davao International Airport (DIA) intercepted an alleged illegal lending gang member on Saturday.

According to authorities, the 19-year-old Indian national, identified as Gagandeep Singh, was arrested after the immigration officer discovered discrepancies in his travel documents, including a fake return ticket.

"Mr. Singh's presentation of a falsified document suggests an intention to reside illegally in the Philippines beyond the permissible duration," remarked BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, emphasizing the seriousness of misrepresenting travel intentions.

“We welcome legitimate tourists to the country, but those who present fake documents with suspicious intentions will be denied,” the BI chief added.

Singh has been placed on the BI's "blacklist" and is scheduled to be sent back to his port of origin as a result of his exclusion order.