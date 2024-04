SNAPS

BALIKATAN TROOPS BUILDS COMMUNITY CENTER

LOOK: Members of the 555 Engineering Brigade of the United States Army together with troops from 548th Engineer Construction Battalion of the Philippine Army and troops from the 4th Marine Brigade of the Philippine Marine Corps collaborated shoulder-to-shoulder to finish Barangay Health Care Center in Barangay Davila, Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte on Tuesday 30 April. The Barangay Health Center was funded by the Balikatan Forces 39-2024. | via 📸 Jasper Dawang