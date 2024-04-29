Young Yulo making presence felt

Karl Eldrew Yulo is slowly stepping out of the giant shadow of his older brother — two-time world champion Carlos Yulo — as he plucked four additional medals in the junior men’s division of the 2024 Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships at the Coliseo El Pueblo in Cali, Colombia last Monday (Manila time).

The 16-year-old Yulo said he was nervous during the final round, but still hung tough as he was determined to prove that he is also capable of bringing glory to the country just like his older brother.

Yulo clinched gold medals in floor exercise and vault and picked up silver medals in still rings and pommel horse to wrap up his campaign with a total of five medals, including a silver in the individual all-around last Saturday.

‘I need to prove that I can also make a name for myself and step out of the shadow of my older brother.’

“Honestly, I was nervous in my first world tournament. I was trying out new routines like in the high bar and the floor,” Yulo told Daily Tribune in a video conference.

“I need to prove that I can also make a name for myself and step out of the shadow of my older brother.”

He added that the competitors in the Colombian meet were no pushovers.

“They’re really good but that’s not how you say they are strong. It’s about how you execute the skills that you perform,” he said.

Adding to the Philippines’ medal haul are Southeast Asian Games gold medalists John Ivan Cruz and Juancho Miguel Besana in men’s senior vault.

Cruz tallied 14.450 points while Besana scored 13.9 points to secure the gold and bronze medals, respectively.

Ancilla Lucia Mari Manzano was also impressive as she scored 12.2 points to clinch the bronze medal in the senior women’s division to hike the country’s medal production to eight.

Despite the victory, Yulo is tempering expectations as he believes that the competition in the 17th Junior Asian Championships this May in Tashkent will be tougher.

After all, Yulo only settled for a silver medal in the junior men’s individual all around event in the previous edition of the prestigious continental tourney in Singapore last year.

“I think my chances in the Asian Championships this year will be 50-50 since the strongest gymnasts will be there like China and Japan,” Yulo said.