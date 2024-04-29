Tensions run high as ‘Makiling’ airs explosive finale week

As Amira’s (Elle Villanueva) quest for vengeance intensifies, shocking twists await viewers in the finale week of the hit revenge drama Makiling.

Tensions run high as the characters of Elle, Derrick Monasterio, Thea Tolentino, Kristoffer Martin and Myrtle Sarrosa are further entangled in the web of lies and retribution.

On its finale week, Magnolia (Lotlot de Leon) will stop at nothing to ensure that Amira successfully kills members of the Terra family -- or else someone dear to her could pay the price.

Now that Portia (Myrtle) has eliminated Maxine (Claire Castro) and Oliver (Teejay Marquez), she is hell-bent on going after Amira and securing her place in her family’s business.

Meanwhile, Rose (Thea) is given an opportunity that could benefit her for the rest of her life, but only if she’s willing to sell her soul to the devil.

Makiling also stars Royce Cabrera as one of the Crazy 5 and Miss Universe-Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo as Maria Makiling. The series features some of the country’s most sought-after character actors: Mon Confiado, Bernadette Allyson-Estrada, Richard Quan, Cris Villanueva, Lui Manansala, Andrea Del Rosario and Lotlot de Leon.

As the series comes to an end, viewers are left with a valuable realization — that in the game of revenge, no one wins.

Will help arrive in time for Amira before someone’s life is sacrificed?

A story about resurgence and retribution, Makiling is GMA Public Affairs’ most successful afternoon prime drama series to date. It is GMA’s third highest rating third-slot afternoon prime daily drama since 2017.

Makiling also has an impressive online presence, ranking second as the most watched Kapuso program on GMA Network’s YouTube channel. The series’ weekly trailers consistently hit more than one million views within 24 hours on all social media platforms.

A number of the program’s compelling scenes have also gone viral and garnered positive comments from audiences. These include the scenes where Elle’s hand was placed inside a blender, Myrtle was hung upside down from a crane and Royce was attacked by a dog.

Prepare to be blown away in the must-watch finale week of Makiling, weekdays at 4 p.m. on GMA Afternoon Prime. Global Pinoys can catch it via GMA Pinoy TV.