Suganob, Ishizawa rekindle Phl-Japan rivalry

Former world title challengers Regie Suganob and Kai Ishizawa renew the escalating rivalry between the Philippines and Japan when they rumble in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light-flyweight title Tuesday in Tagbilaran, Bohol.

During the official weighin, both fighters came in at 107.2 lbs with PMI Bohol chief Floriezyl Podot in attendance alongside WBO representative Leon Panoncillo.

Parading a 14-1 record with four knockouts, the defending champion Suganob faces a livewire foein Ishizawa, who enters the ring with a solid 11-3 card with 10 knockouts.

But the hometown crowd could play a pivotal role in Suganob’s bid to repulse Ishizawa’s challenge.

Suganob is aching to be given another shot at the world title after coming up short against Sivenathi Nontshinga last year in East London, South Africa.

Sivenathi won by scores of 117-110 and 116-111 (twice) to send Suganob home with a broken heart.

The fights will be shown live on PTV-4 and streamed through the network’s Facebook page and official Youtube channel.