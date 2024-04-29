SBCorp, Palawan Group partner for enhanced payment solutions

Borrowers of Small Business Corporation can continue paying their loans to any Palawan Group of Companies branch after the two have strengthened their strategic partnership to enhance payment solutions for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the Philippines.

The partnership between Palawan Group of Companies and SB Corp. started in 2019, leveraging on the extensive network of over 3,300 Palawan Pawnshop – Palawan Express Pera Padala branches as the primary payment channels for SB Corp. clients, ensuring accessibility for borrowers.

The collaboration has been enhanced with the integration of the PalawanPay app as an additional payment platform.

SB Corp.'s clients can now make payments anytime, anywhere through this seamless integration, providing them with flexible payment options.

This initiative provides greater convenience and accessibility for MSMEs across the Philippines.

Through the expansive nationwide network and innovative payment solutions provided by the Palawan Group of Companies, SB Corp. reinforces its commitment to empowering MSMEs and working together to promote financial inclusivity throughout the Philippines.

The two financial institutions strive to create a more accessible and conducive environment for the growth and success of small businesses, driving economic progress and prosperity across the nation.

Established in 1991 under RA No. 6977 and subsequently amended by RA 8289 in 1997, SB Corp. operates under the Small and Medium Enterprise Development and Council of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Dedicated to facilitating access to finance for MSMEs, SB Corp. offers a range of programs, including wholesale lending to smaller financial institutions, cooperatives, foundations, retail or direct lending to MSMEs.

On the other hand, the Palawan Group of Companies is composed of products and services such as Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala, Palawan ProtekTODO, Palawan Credit, and PalawanPay.

A brand trusted by Filipinos for 38 years, PGC is one of the fastest-growing financial institutions in the country.

With its strength in remittance and pawning services, the company is the market leader in the industry and has over 25,000 branches, Pera Padala outlets, and PalawanPay Money Shops.

Palawan Group also offers pawnbroking services, domestic and international remittances, microinsurance, bills payment, electronic mobile phone loading, cash-in of e-wallets, money exchange, ATM withdrawal, and cash disbursements.

Palawan Group of Companies introduced PalawanPay, an e-wallet app that lets you send and receive remittances anytime, anywhere.

PalawanPay app is the company's latest digital solution for faster, safer, and easier transactions and gives users access to other financial services such as bills payment, e-cellphone load top-ups, and scan-to-pay QRPH codes.

The app now features integrated functionality for pawn renewal and claiming of international remittances.

Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala, and PalawanPay are supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).