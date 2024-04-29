SBCorp, Palawan Group join payment solutions option

Borrowers of Small Business Corporation (SB Corp) can continue paying their loans to any Palawan Group of Companies services after the two have strengthened their strategic partnership to enhance payment solutions for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the Philippines.

The partnership between Palawan Group of Companies and SB Corp started in 2019, leveraging on the extensive network of over 3,300 Palawan Pawnshop — Palawan Express Pera Padala branches as the primary payment channels for SB Corp. clients, ensuring accessibility for borrowers.

The collaboration has been enhanced with the integration of the PalawanPay app as an additional payment platform.

Small business partner

Through an extensive nationwide network and innovative payment solutions provided by the Palawan Group of Companies, SB Corp reinforces its commitment to empowering MSMEs and working together to promote financial inclusivity throughout the Philippines.

The two financial institutions strive to create a more accessible and conducive environment for the growth and success of small businesses.

Established in 1991 under Republic Act 6977 and subsequently amended by RA 8289 in 1997, SB Corp operates under the Small and Medium Enterprise Development and Council of the Department of Trade and Industry.