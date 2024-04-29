SB19 sweeps six wins at 14th and 15th PMPC Star Awards for music

P-pop powerhouse SB19 once again cemented its status in the music industry by dominating the 14th and 15th Philippine Movie Press Club’s (PMPC) Star Awards for Music.

PMPC president Rodel Ocampo announced the winners on 25 April, with SB19 bagging multiple awards, including Song of the Year, Pop Album of the Year and Duo/Group Artist of the Year, among others.

“Pinatunayan ng sikat na Pinoy Pop group na SB19 ang kanilang natatanging talento at kahusayan sa musika sa mga nakalipas na mga taon hanggang sa kasalukuyan kaya naman hindi nakapagtatakang humakot sila ng mga parangal sa 14th at 15th Star Awards for Music ng Philippine Movie Press Club (Popular Pinoy pop group SB19 proved its exceptional talent and musical prowess over the years, that’s why it is no longer shocking that the group garnered awards at both the 14th and 15th Star Awards for Music by the Philippine Movie Press Club),” Ocampo said.

The PMPC president also recognized veteran singers like Hajji Alejandro, Rey Valera, Verni Varga and Odette Quesada, who will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement awards.

As SB19 celebrated its fifth anniversary in the music industry last year, the acclaimed P-pop group has definitely made history as it accumulated multiple awards in both the local and international scene, topped music charts through its viral hits, and continuously sold out live shows worldwide.

The P-pop group will be once again meeting fans as it concludes its “PAGTATAG” tour in Manila on 18 and 19 May at the Araneta Coliseum, with both shows sold out.

Here is the list of winners of 14th and 15th PMPC Star Awards for Music:

14TH STAR AWARDS FOR MUSIC WINNERS

SONG OF THE YEAR: “Mapa” — SB19

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Pagsibol — SB19

FEMALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Ice Seguerra — “Wag Kang Aalis”

MALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Zack Tabudlo — “Binibini”

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Pagsibol — SB19

FEMALE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Nadine Lustre — “Wait for Me”

MALE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Darren Espanto — “Tama Na”

NEW FEMALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Gigi De Lana — “Sakalam”

NEW MALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Diego Gutierrez — “On A Dream”

NEW GROUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR: BGYO — “He’s Into Her”

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Parokya Ni Edgar — Borbolen

ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Juan Karlos Labajo — “Boston”

DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR: SB19 — “Bazinga”

RAP ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Dicta Licence — Pagbigkas

RAP ARTIST OF THE YEAR: John Rendez — “Not Superman”

INSPIRATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR (Tie): Alisah Bonaobra — “Do You Have a Miracle for Me” — and Angeline Quinto — “Huwag Kang Mangamba”

R&B ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Zack Tabudlo — Episode

FEMALE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Katrina Velarde — “Sa Panaginip”

MALE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Arthur Nery — “Isa Lang”

ACOUSTIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Kwento Sa Silid — Janine Teñoso

FEMALE ACOUSTIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Angela Ken — “Ako Na Lang Muna”

MALE ACOUSTIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Adie — “Paraluman”

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR: Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin — “Ikaw at Ako”

COMPILATION ALBUM OF THE YEAR: FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano

NOVELTY SONG OF THE YEAR: Maymay Entrata — “Amakabogera”

NOVELTY ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Maymay Entrata — “Amakabogera”

FOLK/COUNTRY RECORDING OF THE YEAR: KZ Tandingan — “Dodong”

REVIVAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR: “Paano” — InnerVoices

DUO/GROUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR: SB19 — “Mapa”

CONCERT OF THE YEAR: Regine Velasquez — “Freedom”

MALE CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR: Ogie Alcasid — “Virtually Yours, Kilabotitos”

FEMALE CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR: Regine Velasquez — “Freedom”

DUO/GROUP CONCERT OF THE YEAR: SB19 — Our Zone: SB19 Third Anniversary Concert

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: SB19 — “Bazinga”

PILITA CORRALES LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Hajji Alejandro

PARANGAL LEVI CELERIO LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Rey Valera

15TH STAR AWARDS FOR MUSIC WINNERS

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: The Juans — Liwanag

SONG OF THE YEAR: “Dilaw” — Uhaw

FEMALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Morisette — “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw”

MALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Gary Valenciano — “Pwede Pang Mangarap”

DUO/GROUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Ben&Ben — “Paninindigan Kita”

CONCERT OF THE YEAR: Eraserheads — “Huling El Bimbo”

MALE CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR: Martin Nievera — “Martin Nievera Live Again! The Best of the Concert King”

FEMALE CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR: Ice Seguerra — “Becoming Ice: 35th Anniversary Concert”

DUO/GROUP CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR: Eraserheads — “Eraserheads Huling El Bimbo”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: SB19 — WYAT (Where You At)

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada — Run To Me

MALE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR: LA Santos — “‘Di Maghihiwalay”

FEMALE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR (tie): Belle Mariano — “Closer” — and Jos Garcia — “Nami-miss Ko Na”

NEW MALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR (tie): Johnrey Rivas — “Twinkle Star” — and Wize Estabillo — “Mekaniko ng Puso”

NEW FEMALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Sanya Lopez — “Hot Maria Clara”

NEW GROUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR: SV Squad — “Nevermind”

ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR: JK Labajo — “Shot Puno”

DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR: “Sumayaw” — Kelvin Miranda

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR: Adie and Janine Berdin — “Mahika”

RAP ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Ez Mil — “Re-Up”

REVIVAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR: Marion Aunor — “Nosi Balasi”

MALE ACOUSTIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Noel Cabangon — “Para Sayo”

FEMALE ACOUSTIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Sarah Javier — “Happy Anniversary”

MALE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Jojo Santor — “Hanggang Dito Na Lang”

FEMALE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Marion Aunor — “Traydor Na Pag-ibig”

INSPIRATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR: Lani Misalucha — “Isang Panalangin”

NOVELTY SONG OF THE YEAR: “Gusto Kita” — Louie Roa

NOVELTY ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Bernie Batin — “Pabile, Wanpipte!”

COMPILATION ALBUM OF THE YEAR: The Clash Season 4 Finalists Sing Originals

PILITA CORRALES LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Verni Varga

PARANGAL LEVI CELERIO LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Odette Quesada