PTFoMS: Suspect in killing of DJ Johnny Walker arrested

Authorities arrested the alleged gunman who killed Juan "DJ Johnny Walker" Jumalon in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte early Monday morning, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) said.

In a statement, PTFoMS said Misamis Occidental and Zamboanga del Norte police arrested the alleged gunman, Jolieto Dumaog Mangumpit alias ‘Ricky,’ at 3 am on 29 April.

PTFoMS said that Mangumpit has a standing arrest warrant for murder issued by Judge Michael Lotao Ajoc of Misamis Occidental Regional trial Court (RTC) Branch 36.

Misamis Occidental Provincial Police Office chief Police Colonel Dwight Monato said that Mangumpit is wanted for eight crimes, including murder, attempted murder, direct assault, and breaking the anti-drug law. He is also on the province's list of most wanted criminals.

According to PTFoMS Executive Director Usec. Paul Gutierrez, the DJ Johnny Walker's case is as good as completely solved.

“We commend both regional offices of the Philippine National Police in Region 10 and Region 11, especially the Misamis Occidental Police Office under P/Col. Monato and the entire SITG Johnny Walker Team for their dedication and for a job very well done,” Gutierrez said.

“The arrest of the suspect also reinforced the assurance of Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that his administration, thru the PTFoMS, is committed to creating a safe environment for the media. This we will do by ensuring that perpetrators of violence are arrested and made to pay for their crimes,” Gutierrez added.

The PTFoMS official said that the best deterrence against violence is arresting the perpetrators, adding that the agency shall continue to strive to breakdown the culture of impunity in the media sector.

Jumalon, 57, was shot and killed while doing a live broadcast for his radio show on 94.7 Calamba Gold FM at his home in Calamba, Misamis Occidental last November 2023.

The suspect went to Jumalon's house and pretended that the radio station had an important statement to make. Suddenly, he pulled out a gun and shot the radio host, hitting her in the lower lip and back of the head.

The victim's family rushed him to the Calamba District Hospital, but the doctor on duty said he was already dead when he got there.

In March, PTFoMS said it had caught two of the three people they thought were responsible for killing Jumalon in Misamis Occidental. They were found to be Boboy Sagaray Bongcawel and Renante Saja Bongcawel, who are cousins.