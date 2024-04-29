Poll: Puregold among top brands

Retail chain giant Puregold was among the top 10 most trusted local brands, the only retail name to be included in the prestigious list, based on the latest report of Brand Finance Philippines report released on Monday.

Brand Finance Philippines 30 2024 is a measure of a company’s value, stature, strength, and growth, and how that company stacks against its local, regional, and even global competitors.

Yearly, the brand valuation consultancy group evaluates the strength and value of over 5,000 brands from around the world, across more than 40 sectors and industries, crafted by the London-based independent brand valuation consultancy agency Brand Finance.

Elite list member

Puregold retained its hold on the 9th spot, after gaining a 16 percent increase in brand value from 2023.

The retail brand’s achievement underscored its exceptional performance and continued dedication to delivering value and quality to its customers.

Meanwhile, companies from the banking, telecommunications, fast food, and real estate sectors figured prominently in the report.

In the Brand Finance Philippines 30 2024 report, Sy family’s banking arm BDO ranked as the most valuable brand, clocking in a 14 percent increase in brand value, outranking fast-food giant Jollibee and telecommunications company Globe Telecom.

The popular homegrown fast-food chain Jollibee’s value went up by 51 percent, taking the second spot, while the Ayala-led Globe Telecom’s brand value went down 4 percent, ending in the 3rd spot.

The Pangilinan Group’s PLDT, which was at the top of the heap in the 2022 and 2023 reports, fell three notches, sliding to the No. 4 spot after posting a 25 percent decrease in brand value.

Other brands that made it in the Top 10 are Bank of the Philippine Islands (5th), Metrobank (6th), Meralco (7th), Petron (8th) and Union Bank (10th).

“The growth in brand value of these valuable Philippine brands mirrors the nation’s positive economic outlook. It also shows that the economy is experiencing a positive post-pandemic rebound,” the report said.