Phreatic eruption, 5 volcanic quakes recorded in Taal

A phreatic eruption and five volcanic earthquakes were recorded in Taal Volcano in the Batangas province, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported on Monday.

Based on the 24-hour monitoring of the state seismology bureau, the phreatic eruption lasted two minutes.

It was also noted that two volcanic tremors were included in the five volcanic quakes recorded, lasting from two to four minutes.

Last Thursday, Taal spewed 3,383 metric tons (MT) of sulfur dioxide and was observed to have an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the Main Crater Lake.

Alert Level 1 is maintained in Taal, which PHIVOLCS defines as a level with a persisting abnormal condition that should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest or the threat of eruptive activity.

The public is reminded of possible hazards that can occur, including steam-driven, phreatic, or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.

Entry into Taal Volcano Island, especially the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake are currently prohibited.

Flying aircraft close to the volcano is also strongly advised to be avoided, as airborne ash, ballistic fragments from sudden explosions, and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft.