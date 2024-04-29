PhilHealth warns public against heatstroke

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has cautioned the public amid the scorching heat in many parts of the country after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) continues to record high temperatures exceeding 41 degrees Celsius.

Based on PAGASA’s heat index, temperatures ranging from 33 to 41 degrees Celsius are classified as “extreme caution,” while 42 to 51 degrees Celsius are classified as "danger”.

With such temperatures, the prevalence of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion is high during the hot and dry season, placing certain populations such as outdoor workers, athletes, the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic medical conditions at high risk of heat cramps or heat stroke.

PhilHealth Chief Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr. reminded members that heat stroke is a medical emergency. “If members or their dependents need to be admitted to any PhilHealth-accredited health facilities due to heat stroke or heat exhaustion, PhilHealth provides a benefit package amounting to P8,450, “Ledesma said.

To avoid the health hazards brought about by exposure to extreme heat, Ledesma encouraged the public to take precautionary measures by paying attention and prioritizing safety at all times. “Let us stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water; avoid prolonged exposure to high temperatures; wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and use hats or umbrellas; and take regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas,” he further stressed.

The state health insurance Chief also encouraged the public to avail themselves of consultations and check-ups for free under the Konsulta or Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama package of PhilHealth.

“At the first instance when one shows signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion such as fatigue, dizziness, headache, vomiting, and light-headedness, it is best to seek medical attention. Dito makakatulong ang ating Konsulta Providers para ma-checkup ang pasyente at kung kailangan ma-ospital ay mai-refer kaagad sa malapit at akmang health facility,” explained Ledesma, adding that members should be able to register with a Konsulta Provider of their choice to avail of primary care services which include any of 13 laboratories and 21 drugs and medicines for various health conditions.

“Tumawag po kayo sa aming hotline sa (02) 8662-2588 and mobile numbers 0998-8572957, 0968-8654670, 0917-1275987 and 0917-1109812 para ma-assist namin kayo sa inyong napiling Konsulta Package Provider,” he ended.