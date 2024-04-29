PhilHealth offers heat wave benefits

The Philippines is experiencing a scorching heat wave, with some areas reaching temperatures exceeding 41 degrees Celsius, classified as “extreme caution” by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

As this developed, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) reminded the public of the dangers of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, particularly for vulnerable populations like outdoor workers, children, and the elderly.

PhilHealth chief Emmanuel Ledesma stressed the importance of staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged sun exposure, and wearing protective clothing. He reminded members that PhilHealth offers coverage for heat stroke and heat exhaustion, with a benefit package of P8,450.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Basic Education will hold a hearing to address the challenges posed by the heatwave on schools.

Senator Win Gatchalian expressed concern about the impact on in-person classes and the potential need for alternative learning methods like blended learning.

However, he acknowledged the limitations of remote learning due to internet access issues and the preference of many parents for face-to-face classes.

Gatchalian urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to explore ways to shorten the transition period back to the pre-pandemic June school opening.

Likewise, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri called for a faster rollback of the current June-March academic calendar to mitigate the effects of extreme heat on students and teachers.

He urged DepEd and the Commission on Higher Education to prioritize a return to the pre-pandemic schedule for the 2024-2025 school year.

PAGASA has forecast a dangerous heat index for 40 areas on Tuesday, with Dagupan City in Pangasinan expected to be the hottest at a scorching 46 degrees Celsius.

The agency defines the heat index as the “apparent” temperature, or how hot humans perceive it to be. This system categorizes risk levels based on discomfort: caution (27-32°C), extreme caution (33-41°C), danger (42-51°C), and extreme danger (52°C and above).

At the same time, the Institute for Occupational Health and Safety Development has called on the Department of Labor and Employment to prioritize worker safety during the heat wave.

IOHSAD has proposed a set of heat safety measures, including paid heat breaks, educational campaigns, medical checkups, regular workplace inspections, shaded rest areas, flexible work hours, and access to water, ventilation, and appropriate personal protective equipment.

PAGASA has warned of a potential increase in heat intensity throughout May due to the lingering El Niño phenomenon.

The agency said it expects more areas to experience “danger” level heat index conditions, with the peak likely to occur during the first two weeks of the month. The highest heat index recorded so far this year was in Iba, Zambales, at a staggering 53 degrees Celsius (127.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

with Gabriela Baron