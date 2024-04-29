Padre Pio’s amazing psychic powers

(Part Two)

The following are only few examples of the many psychic powers of Padre Pio as witnessed by a lot of people.

Precognition or the ability to see the future. He seldom made predictions but he did so a number of times if such would help a person or a group — from predicting the sex of an unborn child to foretelling whether a city would be bombed during World War II. He also predicted the exact day the king of England would die.

Power of invisibility. Padre Pio had the power to make himself invisible to people whom he did not want to be seen. There was a group of rowdy actors and giggling women who went to see him but could not find him. When they left, Padre Pio said he was in front of them but they did not see him.

Bilocation. Being seen in two places at the same time is probably one of the most common paranormal powers of Padre Pio. Numerous telegrams, telephone transcripts, testimonial letters and witnesses have given undeniable testimony that Padre Pio was seen throughout Italy, in Austria, Uruguay and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, although he was at that time inside his cell.

Levitation or the power to float in the air. During World War II, an American bomber pilot, about to bomb San Giovanni where Germans are still hiding, reported that he saw a monk flying in front of his plane as if trying to stop him from proceeding with the mission. Perplexed, he ordered the bomb to be dropped on an open field.

Later, the pilot was told about the Capuchin Monastery there. The pilot went there and shouted when he saw Padre Pio among the congregation. He never left the monastery at that time the pilot saw him.

Distant healing. His presence could be felt by the sick patients or smelled roses and almost immediately, he would be healed. Sometimes, a drop of blood in the form of a cross could be seen on the blanket or bed sheet of the sick person.

Many individuals possess psychic powers. But Padre Pio has extended such powers to a far greater degree than previously recorded to be possible.

Note: For inquiries about online seminars, available books, consultancy and suggestions, text 0998-988-6292 or email jaimetlicauco@yahoo.com.