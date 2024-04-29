P74K worth of shabu seized in Tondo

The drug enforcement team of the Manila Police District (MPD) seized P74,800 worth of shabu and arrested two drug peddlers in Tondo, Manila on Sunday evening.

The suspects were identified as alias "Patricio," 59, a resident of Parola Compound in Tondo, and alias "Miguelito," 37, a resident of San Nicolas, Manila.

Seized from the suspects were 11 grams of suspected shabu.

The arrest stemmed from a telephone call from a concerned citizen.

Personnel from MPD's Station Drugs Enforcement Unit were immediately dispatched to verify the veracity of the report which resulted in the arrest of the suspects.